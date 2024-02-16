Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases By 5.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

