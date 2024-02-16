Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Declines By 13.4%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.31. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

