Short Interest in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expands By 6.0%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on CPB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

