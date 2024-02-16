Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expands By 18.4%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 980,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cohu stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

