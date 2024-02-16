Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Increases By 5.8%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CPS
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.