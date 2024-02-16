Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Rises By 5.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,931. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
