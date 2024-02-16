Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Rises By 5.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,931. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256,139 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.