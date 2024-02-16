Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Drops By 19.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 217,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 50,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

