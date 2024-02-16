Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 5.5%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 2,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

