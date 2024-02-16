Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declines By 18.6%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

H World Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 670,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in H World Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

