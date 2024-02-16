Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Grows By 5.2%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,966. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $866.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

