Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expands By 5.3%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iCAD Stock Up 0.7 %

ICAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

About iCAD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

