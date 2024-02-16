Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expands By 5.3%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iCAD Stock Up 0.7 %
ICAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.28.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of iCAD
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.