Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declines By 12.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. 97,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $158.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after buying an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

