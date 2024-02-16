Short Interest in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Decreases By 9.5%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Movella alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MVLA

Movella Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Movella

Shares of NASDAQ MVLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 42,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Movella has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movella

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.