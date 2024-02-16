Short Interest in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Decreases By 9.5%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Trading of Movella
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Movella
Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.
