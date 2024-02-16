Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Decreases By 8.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 43.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 407.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

