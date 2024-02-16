Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Decreases By 8.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
