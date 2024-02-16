Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declines By 8.4%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,958. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.