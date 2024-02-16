Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Decreases By 8.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.47. 1,001,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

