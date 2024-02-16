Short Interest in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Declines By 9.5%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFIS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.76. 3,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The company has a market cap of $301.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.46. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

