Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declines By 8.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 15,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $166.45. 1,327,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

