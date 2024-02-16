Short Interest in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Drops By 8.1%

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

