Short Interest in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Drops By 12.3%

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 130,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Resources by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.