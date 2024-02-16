Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declines By 11.6%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 14,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. 102,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,090. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,992. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

