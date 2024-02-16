Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Rises By 5.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

