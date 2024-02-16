Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declines By 14.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,622. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.