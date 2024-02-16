Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Rises By 7.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 71,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $6.40 on Friday, hitting $35.32. 565,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 0.49.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

