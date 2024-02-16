Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Rises By 10.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 950,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

