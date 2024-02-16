Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 14.5%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get XOS alerts:

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.