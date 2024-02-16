Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 14.5%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About XOS
