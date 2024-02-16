SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

