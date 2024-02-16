Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 132,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,457,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.