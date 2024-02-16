SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.66. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

