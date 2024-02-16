SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SITE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.78. 136,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,636. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

