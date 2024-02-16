Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celestica were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celestica by 205.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 775,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $10,538,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.