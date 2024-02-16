Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 192.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $67.33 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

