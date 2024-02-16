Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.