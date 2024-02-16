Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Itron were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

