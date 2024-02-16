Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,200 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

