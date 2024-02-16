Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces $1.86 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SNA opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day moving average of $271.63. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

