Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.63. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,665,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $108,803,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

