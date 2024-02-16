Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 380,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,583,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.