Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.78. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.