SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $229,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 470,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

