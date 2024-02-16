Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.8 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

