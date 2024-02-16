Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SON traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.85. 271,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

