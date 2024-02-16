South32 Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

South32 Stock Down 1.2 %

S32 stock opened at GBX 150.61 ($1.90) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.10. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 149.20 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,080.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

