South32 Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
South32 Stock Down 1.2 %
S32 stock opened at GBX 150.61 ($1.90) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.10. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 149.20 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,080.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.
South32 Company Profile
