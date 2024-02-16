Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
SMBC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 7,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
