Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 7,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

