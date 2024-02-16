Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,733. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

