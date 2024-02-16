Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LUV opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

