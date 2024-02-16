Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 445,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

