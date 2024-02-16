SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 40,674 shares.The stock last traded at $139.29 and had previously closed at $139.18.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

