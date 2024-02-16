Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

SRC opened at $42.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 108,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

