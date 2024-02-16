Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st.

Sprott Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SII opened at $38.10 on Friday. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Get Sprott alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 5,214.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.